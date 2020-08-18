ADOLPHUS JAMES

May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Valerie Lee Jordan
August 17, 2020
My condolences and prayers are with the family so sorry for your loss.. He was my buddy may he rest in peace .
Bridgett Batts
Friend
August 17, 2020
Lorrie my dear sister you are in our prayers. We are praying your strength and keep that mustard seed faith. We love you dearly.
Blanche Royall
Sister
August 17, 2020
Sending our condolences to Lorrie and your family. We will keep you in our prayers.
Sharon Organ
Friend
August 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carolyn Chew
Family
August 17, 2020
Prayers for the family of Mr James,He was a very kind man and always could make you laugh May the family reflect back on those fond memories of him. He knew my Mother Matt who lived in Maple Hill ,we often talk about her every time we saw each other .
Eddrenia Pridgen
August 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gertrude Pickett
Family
August 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family!
JAMES AVON NEWKIRK SR
Family
August 16, 2020
RIP Adolphus, you truly will be miss my cousin!!!
Carolyn Pope
Family
August 16, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Lorrie and the entire James family!
Terry and Sonya Branch
Friend
August 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nateshia Pyatt
Friend
