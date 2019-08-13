|
AGNES BANDSTRA Agnes Betty (Fylstra) Bandstra died on August 10, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Born on August 5, 1924, Agnes grew up in Prospect Park, New Jersey. She and her family lived in North Haledon, New Jersey where, before retiring, she and her husband Neal worked together in the bakery he owned and operated. They retired to Florida and spent 18 wonderful years in Fort Myers before relocating to Wilmington to be closer to family. She and Neal were married for 65 years before his death in 2011. Agnes was a member of Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church and it was her joy to attend services there. She had been a resident of Trinity Grove Nursing Facility for the last four years of her life and the family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Grove for their compassionate, individualized and loving care. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff and physicians of New Hanover Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department and Medical Intensive Care Unit for their competent and compassionate care. Agnes is survived by her daughter Pamela Joyce Hagley and her husband Rodney Dale Hagley, her son Glenn Cornelius Bandstra and his wife Mieke Rosa Bandstra, grandchildren Kimberly Bandstra Pitts, Jodfrey Hancock Bandstra and Kathryn Belinda Bloor, great grandchildren Nicholas Ryan Hagley, Katelyn Jade Pitts, and Isabelle Arden Bandstra, great great granddaughter Aria Rose Large, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Cornelius John Bandstra, son David Merle Bandstra and brother Edward Fylstra. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church officiated by the Reverends John McIntyre and Tom Canady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the staff appreciation fund of Trinity Grove at 631 Junction Creek Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28412. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019