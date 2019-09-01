|
AGNES "MAGGIE" BOISEAU SMYTH Agnes Boiseau Smyth passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was 95 years old. Agnes, or as she preferred "Maggie," was born and raised in Washington, DC, a 3rd generation Washingtonian. As a child of the Great Depression and World War II, she was strong, stubborn, independent and self-reliant. She was also immensely loyal, giving and loving as exemplified by her work as a Red Cross nurse's assistant throughout World War II and continued volunteer work throughout her life. Her first husband, Lloyd Wyatt, was killed in the battle for Okinawa, making her a war widow at the age of 20. She married for a second time to Bernard B. Smyth (Bart), a Naval Academy graduate and submarine officer. He courted her for only a month just after the war in the Pacific was concluded and became her soul mate for the next 53 years until his death in 1999. Maggie had many talents. She painted throughout her life with oils and acrylics but her true talent was apparent in her watercolor paintings, especially of North Carolina backwoods scenes. She always had a knitting project in hand, was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed studying languages and played the ukulele. As a competitor, she was mildly ferocious in tennis, golf and cards. She and Bart had many friends, loved to travel and entertain, yet always had the family as their priority. They could throw a tremendous party on Saturday and march the family reverently to church the next day. Maggie knew she was blessed. If she had been born in a later time, we, her family, believe she would have had a place in the financial world. Investments and analyzing companies were her hobbies. Later in life, one of her favorite TV networks was CNBC; she moved investments like rooks on a chess board. Maggie is survived by her children, Bart, Laura and Susan, plus 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren will always be comforted by the memory of Maggie's smile, laughter, love and wisdom. Please consider a donation in Maggie's honor to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Inc. 1414 Physicians Drive Wilmington, NC 28401 www.lcfh.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 1, 2019