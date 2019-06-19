|
AGNES CARROLL GEROCK Agnes Carroll Gerock 8/24/1918 - 5/30/2019. "Agnes", "Aunt Carroll", "Mema Rock" passed away on May 30, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center. She was born in Columbus County on August 24, 1918, the daughter of John Wesley Carroll and Sabra Holmes Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Milton T. Gerock Sr., Brother John Carroll, two sisters, Letha Brew and Virgie Nye. She graduated from James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Private Duty Nurse for most of her nursing career. Agnes is survived by two sons, Tom Gerock and wife Barbara of Banner Elk, NC, and Jack Gerock and wife Carol of Wilmington, NC; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Pine Valley Baptist Church, 3940 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, NC. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the employees of Spring Arbor Assisted Living, Doctor Kevin Brennan and Tami Martin - PA for their wonderful medical care. A thank you also to Pam and Dexter Johnson, Sheri and Ken Peterson, Vertie and Kent Baldwin, all the Spearman family, Dot and Snow Piver, and many others for the love, help, and care they extended over the years. Mom always looked forward to her many visits. A special mention of Barbara Mathis who was Mom & Dad's long time caregiver and friend, now deceased. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to: , C/O Sudan Temple, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019