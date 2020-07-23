AGUSTINE "GUS" LARA Agustine Lara, fondly known as "Gus", was born on January 8, 1936. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 20 years, with an honorable discharge. He later met and married Peggy Chapman and accepted the call of God on his life. They founded and was the Pastor of the First Hispanic Church in Wilmington, "Primera Iglesia Bautista." Gus was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, Pastor, & friend. Gus was a kind, giving person who always looked out for others and their well-being. He spread the message of Jesus and winning souls for Christ. Many souls were saved through the message of Christ's love by Pastor Gus. He made sure he took care of the less fortunate by supplying food & clothes for the needy. Left to cherish Gus's memory is his wife Peggy Lara of 39 years, his 3 children, Teresa Spake of Brunswick, GA, Deborah Godbey of Wilmington, NC, James & Mildred Spake, of Raleigh, NC, Danny Gardner (husband of the late Karen Gardner) of West Virginia, two sisters, Mary Castille of San Antonio, TX, and Lucy Locklear of Elmer, Alaska. Preceding Gus in death is daughter, Karen Gardner of West Virginia and Joseph Godbey, husband of Deborah Godbey. 20 grands, 14 great-grands, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends around the World. Gus will truly be missed. Another one of God's soldiers gone home to be with the Lord. Gus's favorite scripture verse was... I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13 A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, July 24, 2020, at Lake Forest Baptist Church. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour. Interment with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please give to Meals on Wheels or your favorite charity
or church. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com