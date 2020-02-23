|
A.K. "SANDY" MCDONALD A.K. "Sandy" McDonald died February 20, 2020. Sandy was born in Charlotte, NC on March 21, 1923, the son of the Late Allie and Rosie O'Brien McDonald. Sandy is survived by two sons, Charles Kelly and Michael O'Brien, both of Jacksonville Florida, as well as four grandchildren: Brian, Melissa, Jennifer, and Rebecca, all of Jacksonville, as well as two Great grandchildren Sofia and Callie Valdelamar. Sandy attended Louisburg College and Catawba College, and was a retired Conductor for CSX Transportation. Sandy was a Navy Veteran of WWII, serving on a Cruiser in the South Pacific. Sandy was a member of the USS San Francisco Association, as well as The Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Sons of the American Revolution, and the Transportation Union. Sandy was loved and adored, and will be missed by many. Visitation will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28411. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 23, 2020