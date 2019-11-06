|
ALAN GENE BARBER Alan Gene Barber, 70, formerly of Riegelwood, NC passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Riverside Convalescent Center in West Point, VA. He was born in Bladen County NC on July 6, 1949 to the late Clarence Dewey and Mildred Bigford Barber. He is survived by; his wife Phyllis S. Barber, daughter Kelly Barber Bordeaux (Bryan), grandsons, Jacob B. Bordeaux (Haily) and Greyson J. Bordeaux (Lauren) and a great grandson, Carter Bryan Bordeaux. Brothers, Dewey Barber (Martha), Billy Barber, Barry Barber (Jean) and sisters, Glenda Barber Potter (Billy), Judith Justice. Gene, also know by his friends as "Rooster" was employed at International Paper for more that 30 years. He was a member of the Waccamaw Masonic Lodge for 42 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his buddies. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be truly missed. Visitation will be held at 6:00 pm at the Waccamaw Masonic Lodge #596 in Riegelwood, NC on Friday November 8, 2019 with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 In Memory of: Noble A. Gene Barber
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019