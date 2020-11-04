ALAN SCOTT MCDOWELL June 1,1963-October 31,2020 Scott is survived by his daughter Kristi (Tommy), grandchildren Malya, Haylei & Rylen, his mother Glenda of the home, brothers Vern, Jeff (Chad), Aunt Darlene, cousin Becky, nieces and nephew (Sumer, Marcus & Sky. He is predeceased by his wife Jennifer of 33 years, nephew Alex & sister Tamara. Scott worked many years in construction. He loved base, horses & cowboy boots. He loved long drives and singing. He was a member of New Beginnings Community Church There will be a memorial service held at the church on Thursday, 11/5 at 6 pm Scott will be truly missed by many people.



