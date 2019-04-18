|
ALBERT D. HURST, JR. Albert D. Hurst, 68, of Wilmington passed away Friday April 12, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center of Wilmington. He was born April 16, 1950 in Southern Pines, N.C. to Albert D. Hurst, Sr and Mary O. Hurst. Albert is survived by his wife of 42 years Mary Lou Mixon Hurst, daughter Tara, son Ryan, the apple of his eyes, granddaughter Jasmine C. Johnson, twin sisters Marie and Barbara, brother Jerry (deceased), Ricky, and Chuck. Albert began his career at CP&L December 20, 1980 in construction and ended in Operations. Licensed by the NRC holding the position of Senior Reactor Operator before medically retiring at 55. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Topsail Presbyterian Church Hampstead, NC. Interment and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Topsail Presbyterian 116249 Hwy 17 N Hampstead, NC 28443
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 18, 2019