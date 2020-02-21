|
ALBERT DAVIS BEAUBE Albert Davis Beaube, age 69, of Holly Springs, NC formerly of Bolivia, NC passed away on Valentine's Day, Friday the fourteenth of February 2020, after a courageous and lengthy battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma and while surrounded by his loving family. Davis was born in Roby Texas on August 14, 1950 to the late A.V. and Mattie Lee Jewel Dobbs Beaube. Davis was a longtime employee of Pfizer and Archer Daniels Midland in Southport, NC, was a former police officer for Yaupon Beach and was first responder with local fire and rescue departments. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Maher. Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Arnold Beaube, two daughters, Dessie Beaube Moore, Lori Beaube Ward and husband Douglas; a son, Frederick Jakob Beaube and wife Lucy; two brothers, George Beaube and wife Donna; Victor Beaube and wife Linda; a sister, Geneva Himebauch and husband Nathan; a sister-in-law, Brenda Arnold Albright (Lanny); a brother-in-law, Thomas Arnold; a brother, John Ross and wife Linda; grandchildren, Rachel, Kaitlin, Lilly Ward, Matilda and Baby Girl (arriving an April Beaube. Davis is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Catherine, Douglas, Julie, Laura, Drew, Jeremy, Doug, Nick, Christine, Shiron, Amanda, Travis, Steven, Willis, Spencer, Douglas, Lorelei, Fisher, Luke, Madi, Jorja, Emma, Annabelle, Clayton, Jerren, Alyssa, Patrick, Clay, Ryan as well as a host of extended family and dear friends who became his family. Memorial services are 11:00 AM, Saturday the 22nd of February 2020 in the Antioch Baptist Church, Bolivia, NC of which he was a member and former Deacon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the . Cards and letters may be sent to the family at 1816 Vine Street, Holly Springs, NC 27540. Online condolences may be offered at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 21, 2020