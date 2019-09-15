|
ALBERT DUSTIN COX RHODES August 29, 1989 - September 5, 2019 Our hearts are heavy in sharing that Dustin passed unexpectedly on September 5, 2019. We are comforted that he is now with his grandparents. Dustin is the much beloved son of Susan Cox Miller and Albert Scott Rhodes, much beloved brother of Christie Rhodes and Brian Dascanio, and Sarah and Noah Bowers. He is the much beloved stepson of Susan's husband John Miller and of Scott's wife Carolyn Rhodes. He is survived by nieces Lydia Michael Dascanio, Emilia Scott Dascanio and Ida Sue Bowers. Dustin will be greatly missed by his aunts and uncles, Lesa and Jim Cox, Anita and Wayne Rhodes, and Betsy and Russell Herring. He is also survived by great aunts, Betty Cox Burt and Pat Eubank Ray, and his cousins. Dustin was lucky enough to have an incredible group of friends. The family would like to especially acknowledge, Drewe Smith and Daniela Thomas. He will be dearly missed by his sweet Britt Orr until they are together again. Dustin developed an early love for history, especially the American Civil War , beginning at age five. He became a member of The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk at age nine and served as an acolyte and a Scripture reader. Dustin enjoyed golfing with "Pop", visiting with "Gram" , and catching up with "Grandmama" while they were with us. He took great pleasure in hunting and floundering with his Dad. "Buddy" even lovingly endured shopping trips with his Mom and sisters just because they had so much fun together. He and his stepfather John enjoyed discussing like-minded political topics. Dustin and his stepmother Carolyn liked sharing funny stories and laughing together. Dustin attended NC State and UNCW earning a double major in History and Creative Writing. He was an amazingly gifted writer and so incredibly funny. He possessed a stellar intellect. Dustin was an avid bibliophile and a student of so many subjects, always learning and sharing. He was a vastly insightful person and cared deeply for people, for our country and for our world. He was diligent about going to the gym and staying in shape. Dustin was a gifted genealogy researcher. He performed extensive research on our family tree. He loved music from multiple eras and genres. We are all very grateful for our time with him and wish immensely that there could have been more. We will all miss him so deeply until we are with him again. We will miss talking with him, laughing with him, hearing him sing and play guitar, receiving funny and interesting forwards by text, and always learning from him. Dustin was hoping to adopt a dog from Paws Place Dog Rescue Shelter. Should anyone like to make a donation in his name, they may do so by visiting www.pawsplace.org or by mail to: Paws Place Inc, P.O. Box 67 Winnabow, NC 28479 DUSTIN, SO LOVING AND BELOVED, OUR BRILLIANT, SHINING DUSTIN. YOU'RE ONE OF A KIND. A date for the Celebration of Dustin's Life will be forthcoming.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 15, 2019