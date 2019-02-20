|
ALBERT LARRY VAUGHN Albert Larry Vaughn, age 76 of Leland passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Durham, NC on May 8, 1942 and raised in Leland by his loving parents, Joe Foy and Mary Strayhorn Foy. Larry was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and was retired as an industrial insulator and worked at various industrial plants in the Wilmington and Leland area. Larry was a member of Pentecostals of Wilmington Church. Larry loved helping his neighbors, he loved raising and caring for any animals who came his way, and throughout his life he enjoyed boating, weight-lifting, water-skiing, bow hunting, and fishing. Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Charlene Vaughn; one son, David Matthew Vaughn; step-daughter, Jennifer Michelle Woodall and step-grandchildren, Stephanie Woodall, David Casanova, and Justin Slater; one sister, Joanne Foy Johnston and husband Bobby, and niece Kimberly Ann Johnston. He was preceded in death by a step-daughter Jeannie Casanova and a nephew Michael Eric Johnston. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held 2 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Floyd Morris. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 20, 2019