ALBERT LEE NORTH, III Albert Lee North, III, 58, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on January 18, 2020. He was the son of Albert and Freida Stanley North. The family will receive friends at Kings Grant Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. Hollomon-Brown F.H., Lynnhaven Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 29, 2020