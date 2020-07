Rev. Aldwin Carnell Moore will be greatly missed. He was faithful and always looking to God and thanking him for his many blessings. He would not complain but was always full of praise. I thank God for his life and the legacy he leaves behind. When our love ones have to leave us, they live on in our heart. I extend my sincere sympathy to my family. Let us all look to God and be prepared to meet him. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. I pray God"s peace be with us all. I love you one and all.

David Brown

Family