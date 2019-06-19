Home

Alec Romulus
ALEC ROMULUS John Alexander "Alec" Romulus, 28, of Wilmington, NC, passed away in his home on June 16th, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Walton Romulus, father, John Michael Romulus, grandmother, Charlotte Gardner Walton, brother, Eric Knight, and sisters, Kylie Knight Eure, Taylor Romulus, and Leah Romulus. There wasn't anything Alec loved more than his friends and family, but the ocean and The Grateful Dead were close behind. Alec was one of a kind, who loved fiercely, worked hard, and had a smile that could light up any room. He lived his life to the fullest and was always up for an adventure. There wasn't a place Alec went where he didn't have a positive impact on someone's life. He will be so deeply missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. Please join us to celebrate Alec's life on Saturday, June 22nd at 8 A.M., just south of Crystal Pier on Wrightsville Beach. Bathing suits and surfboards are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Healing Transitions of Raleigh, NC in memory of Alec.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 19, 2019
