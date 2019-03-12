|
ALEJANDRO BIGGIO NAVARRO In Celebration of Life for Alejandro Biggio Navarro. He was born in Guaynabo, PR on February 28, 1924 and passed away on March 10, 2019. Mr. Navarro served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during World War II and served in the National Guard for three years. He vigorously worked through the ranks in the Puerto Rican Police Force becoming the Colonel of the Police Department of Puerto Rico in charge of three islands. After 27 years of service, he retired and came to live in New York with his family; finally settling in North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Graciela Biggio; three children, Olga Sanchez, Jose Luis Biggio, and Alejandro Biggio; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He lived a full life and was loved by everyone that came into his life. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Friends are welcomed to come by the home of his daughter, Olga Sanchez starting on Tuesday, March 12 through Thursday, March 14. A ceremony honoring his life will begin at 6:00 pm on Thursday at the same location. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 12, 2019