ALEX LOPEZ Alejandro "Alex" Lopez, 87, of Wilmington, formerly of Alden, NY, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born March 10, 1932 in Anasco, Puerto Rico, son of the late Rosendo Santiago and Maria Rodriguez Lopez. Beloved husband of the late Concetta Ciavarro and the late Charlotte Wasielewski; and brother of the late Gilbert, Vincent, Angel, Martin, and Fabian. Survived by dear friends, Ronald and Carol Daniels, Ramon and Linda Quinoas, special caregiver, Phyllis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Godchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Alex was a 4th Degree Knight and belonged to Knights of Columbus Council 12017. He was a longtime member of the Lions Club and a Past President of the Lions Club in Alden, NY. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Friday, August 23, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Mark Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alex's memory may be made to the , online at or by mail to: 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328. Online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 21, 2019