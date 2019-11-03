|
|
ALEX S. GIANOPLUS Wilmington, NC Jan 21, 1940 - Oct 19, 2019 Alex was the youngest of five children to Stephen and Pauline Gianoplus. He was born January 21, 1940 in Agrinion Greece, ten months before Greece entered World War II. Several months later and throughout the course of the next four years of enemy occupation of Greece, the family was forced to house foreign officers in the family home. During this time, Alex and the family endured hunger, lack of clothing, heating, medicines and most basic life necessities. By 1946, two years after the occupation ended, life marginally improved and Alex's father, a First World War veteran for the U.S., exercised his right as an American citizen to bring his family to America. Although it took several months of negotiating with immigration authorities to arrange passage, the family departed Greece on October 20, 1946 and arrived in New York City the 1st of November of the same year. Mother followed four months later and by the close of 1946, the entire family successfully immigrated to the U.S. For the initial three weeks of life in America, the family lived in a N.Y.C. hotel and later moved to an apartment in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The apartment was a 5th floor walk-up and would serve as the family's residence for the next two years. Eventually they would move to the Borough Park area where a house on 50th street would become their home for the next ten years. Alex attended local area schools and made life-long friends, amongst them, John Zervoulakos, who would become his children's God Father and eventual neighbor in Wilmington, NC. While attending Fort Hamilton High School, Alex would meet the most important person of his life, Marie Antoinette Anzalone, herself the daughter of Sicilian immigrants. Alex and Marie were only fourteen years of age when Alex asked Marie to "just say yes," which she eventually answered in the affirmative after some persuasion and cajoling. After high school, Alex briefly sojourned to California for one year where he attended Santa Monica College before returning to Brooklyn in 1959 where he attended Wagner College, and the couple married on May 30th, 1962. Alex and Marie established their first household in Brooklyn near Ocean Parkway but shortly thereafter required larger quarters to accommodate the coming arrival of son, Gregory. This was accomplished by building a new home in Huntington L.I. to which the family relocated in early 1964 several months before the arrival of second child, daughter, Diane. The newly established family lived near Marie's parents and other extended family where the roots would eventually run deep. Alex, with Marie's unwavering support, would eventually start a business, SALEX, and retire in 1989 just before his 50th birthday. The couple would spend the next three decades living life earnestly filled with both laughter and tears surrounded by an overwhelming number of dear friends and family, way too numerous to mention by name. Undoubtedly a great protector and provider for the family, Alex was much more. Throughout his entire life in both seasons of joy and sorrow, Alex may have been the most consistent positive thinker one could ever hope to know, and this is truly one of his greatest legacies for the next generation. Alex is survived by Marie, his loving and faithful wife of fifty-seven years, son, Greg Gianoplus (Caroline), daughter, Diane Hack (Tommy), along with six grandchildren, Alexander (Caroline), Samantha, Nicholas, Victoria, Alena, and Sterling, all of Wilmington, NC. Also surviving, are two brothers, Anastasios (Mary) and John Gianoplus (Jean), and sister, Rita Doundoulakis. Brother, Constantine, predeceased Alex in 2004. In accordance with Alex's final requests, there will be no "hoopla." However, the tangible, personal impact of Alex's life on the lives of those dear to him, is uncontainable. Friends, although our grief is very real and great, our gratitude is far greater. In lieu of flowers or other support, please consider a donation to and/or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, both of which were dear to Alex.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019