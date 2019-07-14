|
HARRELL'S FUNERAL HOME Arthur Alexander Buehler age 84 of Rocky Point, passed from this earthly life Thursday July 11, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born February 2, 1935 in Gettysburg PA, son of the late Arthur R. Buehler and Anna Eden Buehler. Art is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sandra Player Buehler; a brother, D Rainger Buehler and wife Twaila of Pendergrass GA; nephews, David Buehler (Christine), David Sadler and Jim Sadler; nieces, Beth Havland (David), and Becky Buehler (Kimn); and many great nieces and nephews; special cousins, Susan Blake and family, Helen Fuller and family, and Forest Sidbury and family. Art retired from the United States Marine Corps after serving honorably in Korea and Vietnam, and then retired from the NC Department of Corrections. He was a member of the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department and the Pender County Rescue Squad. Art was Past Master of the King Solomon Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and working on his computer. The family will receive friends Saturday 6-7:30 PM at Harrell's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Sunday July 14, 2019 at Rocky Point United Methodist Church. Reverend Mark Murphy and Reverend E. J. Highsmith will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Marine Corps. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice 1406 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 14, 2019