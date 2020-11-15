ALEXANDER SYLVESTER PROBST, JR. Alexander Sylvester Probst, Jr., 91, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on November 8, 2020. Alex was born in Englewood, New Jersey to Alexander Sylvester and Catherine Jessie (Fagan) Probst. Alex started his first job at age 12; getting up at 5:30 am to deliver newspapers on his bicycle and then returning home to go to school. After graduating from Saint Cecelia High School in Englewood, Class of 1947, he served with the U.S. Air Force in Weisbaden, Germany during the Berlin Airlift. While in Germany he was a tabulating operator at Air Force Headquarters. After he left the Air Force in 1949, he joined IBM at the Poughkeepsie, New York facility to begin his career in the development of computer programming. In 1955, Alex married Ilene Joan Wilber from Salt Point, New York, at the Church of Saint Peter in Poughkeepsie, New York. Alex and Ilene began their life together in Hyde Park, in the beautiful Hudson Valley, where they lived for 29 years. They raised four children, made lifelong friends and shared special occasions with family. Alex and Ilene relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1984 to continue his career with IBM. In 1990, after 41 years, Alex retired from IBM. During his career at IBM he saw vast changes in technology and its effect upon everyday lives. He worked through one of the most technical revolutionary periods in history and made important contributions to the changes. Upon retirement, Alex moved to Wilmington, North Carolina to enjoy coastal life. He became an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce and an Instructor for the N.C. Services for the Blind and was a member of Pine Valley Methodist Church. Alex also tried his hand in the Wilmington Film Industry and had a role in "Simple Justice" a PBS film based on Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. After four years of "retirement" Alex returned to the computer world as a consultant for BBT, Quintiles, and Blue Cross Blue Shield until his second retirement at the age of 85. Alex was passionate about big band and jazz music, loved the beach, lobster and making pancakes. He was a good friend to all that knew him, a dedicated colleague, a loving father, husband, grandfather and uncle. We will miss our time with him on this earth. In addition to his parents, Alex was predeceased by his sisters; Melda Fielding, Dorothy Landman, and Florence Eggleston. Surviving in addition to his wife Ilene; sister-in-law June Wilber Johannes and husband Marty Johannes; sons Carl Probst, Kurt Probst and Christopher Probst; daughter Karen Mulvaney and her husband Thomas Mulvaney; four grandchildren; Jack Mulvaney, Victoria Caitlyn Probst, Olivia Probst and Virginia Probst; nephews Thomas Eggleston, Paige Fielding and nieces Lisa Rings and Heather Rings. The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Probst family may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
.