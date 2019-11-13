|
ALFRED SCHNOG Alfred Schnog, 88, of Bald Head Island, NC, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 25, 1931 in Germany, the son of the late Ludwig and Margaret Schoeps Schnog. Also remembered is his twin brother, Norbert, who preceded him in death. Alfred is survived by his wife Anita M. Schnog; daughters, Emily Delacruz and Elizabeth Annazone (John), son, Jonathan Winkler (Liz), nephew, Neal Schnog, daughter, Nancy Schnog and son, Andrew Schnog (Mary Kate). Alfred is blessed with 11 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and two nieces. Alfred's family escaped from Nazi Germany on the morning after Kristallnacht. Their harrowing escape to Holland and his mother's heroic resistance saved Alfred and his twin brother Norbert from certain death in the Holocaust. Alfred related his story as well as his memories of Nazi oppression directed against Jews which he witnessed as a youngster growing up in Cologne, Germany. He has spoken to more than 100 schools and community groups in North Carolina. Alfred and Norbert and their parents left Holland to come to the United States where they arrived barely one month before the Nazis invaded Holland, thus narrowly escaping from the Nazi grasp once again. His grandparents were not as fortunate and were sent to the death camp of Sobibor where they perished. Alfred shared his time between Bald Head Island and Wilmington where he was active in business with Anita distributing stainless steels and exporting stainless steel and electrical steels. Alfred graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and received an ROTC commission in the US Army. He practiced engineering briefly before entering active duty in the Army Ordinance Corp where he served during the Korean War as commanding officer of a Field Supply Company stationed near Inchon and Seoul. He also assumed duties as the Battalion Education officer. After his tour of duty, he returned to civilian life and re-entered the world of business. Alfred was active in civic affairs having served on local residential and recreational club boards as well as a Trustee for Temple of Israel in Wilmington. He was currently serving on the Foundation Board of The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) and the Board of the Alfred and Anita Schnog Family Foundation which is dedicated to the support of Holocaust Education in the State of North Carolina. He was also active with his wife in lending their time and resources to community causes. A funeral will be held 11:00 am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Temple of Israel in Wilmington. Burial will follow in the Temple of Israel Cemetery. A meal of consolation will follow the committal. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to North Carolina Center For The Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT), 276 NCCAT Dr., Cullowhee, NC 28723, NCCAT.org., Checks need to be made payable to NCCAT Development Foundation with memo line designating donation go to Holocaust Education Endowment. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 13, 2019