ALFRED THURMAN MITCHELL ALFRED THURMAN MITCHELL, 93, of Wilmington, NC passed away May 4, 2020. He was born May 6, 1926 in Wilmington, NC to the late William Lincoln and Amelia Bryant Mitchell. Alfred was a lifetime member and an Elder at Myrtle Grove First Born Holiness Church. He was a loving husband, father, mentor; and a wonderful teacher of brick masonry to many. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, John, Adolphus, Earl, Amelia and Harriett; his former wife Naomi G. Mitchell and son, Andre T. Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Eleanor B. Mitchell; his children, Tracey Mitchell-Foy, Vallarie Mitchell-Morgan (Larry Darnell) of Wilmington, NC; and his step-children, Earlese Beamon, Gwenetta Young (Nate), and Betty Pernell (Warren) of Atlanta, GA; as well as a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The wake will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thank you to NHRMC Emergency Department and Medical ICU Unit, with extra special recognition to ER Administrator Mr. James Bryant, Dr. James Foutty and to MICU Nurse Erica Cochran for their utmost respect and care during this most difficult time. The family thanks everyone for their wonderful support and compassion during our time of need; and due to current health concerns, the family respects those who are unable to visit and or attend the services and asks everyone to please follow social distancing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A Service of John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 6, 2020