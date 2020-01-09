|
ALICE BRAMBLE HENRY Alice Bramble Henry, 93, of Burgaw and formerly of Pineville passed gently from her earthly life January 8, 2020 at Pender Memorial Hospital. She was born May 4, 1926 in Pender County where she grew up in the rural area of Atkinson. She was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Rena Ann West Bramble. In addition to her parents, Alice was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert James Henry; brother, William "Billy" Bramble and sister, Melva Bramble Chase. Alice is survived by her son, Grover Thomas Henry, Sr.; grandchildren, Karen McGowen and Grover Thomas Henry, Jr. (Dawn); great grandchildren, Alex, Nick, and Zack McGowen, Maggie Henry and Tristen Cox; sister-in-law, Lucille Bramble; several nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. Alice was a member of Caswell Presbyterian Church. Alice was not only a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, but a loyal friend. She loved the song of the birds, the beauty of nature which was evidenced by her lovely yard that she worked so hard in for many years. Her strong Christian faith and sweet spirit will be missed. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel with service at 11:00 a.m. Mr. Mike Bramble will conduct the service. Alice will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Robert, in Atkinson Cemetery. A special thank you to the skilled nursing staff at Pender Memorial Hospital and to Connie Wells. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Caswell Presbyterian Church, PO Box 189, Atkinson, NC 28421 or to a cancer center of one's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 9, 2020