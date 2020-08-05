1/1
Alice Faye Wheeler
ALICE FAYE WHEELER Alice Faye Wheeler, 84, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Faye was born in Wallace, NC to William & Ruth Cavenaugh on September 18, 1935. She graduated from Wallace High School and married Allen Patrick "Pat" Wheeler on February 26, 1956 in Wallace, NC. Pat and Faye relocated with the Railroad in 1960 to Jacksonville. In addition to fulfilling her life's call to be a Pastor's wife, she worked for over 30 years at Underwood Jewelers (retired 2002), followed by brief part time work at Dillard's Department Store. Upon retiring from the pastorate, they were faithful members of North Jacksonville Baptist Church. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Billie Jean, and her husband of more than 62 years, Pat. Faye is survived by her 3 sons: Will, and Dean, both of Jacksonville and David (Patty) of Springfield, VA; 1 sister: Ann Cavenaugh of Wallace, NC; 3 brothers-in-law: Tommy Wheeler (Ann) of Jacksonville, Richard Wheeler (Shirley) of Mingus, TX and David Wheeler (Faye) of Huntsville, AL. Faye enjoyed the company of her grandchildren: John, Kristie, Patrick, Katie (Little Angel Girl), Adam, Andrew, Kristen, Mylea, and Samuel. She also had a number of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will be Patrick Wheeler, Adam Wheeler, Andrew Wheeler, Samuel Wheeler, John McKinley, Rick Peters, Mark Haskew, and Derick Igou. Her family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Peeples Even Center, 14165 N. Main Street. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Peeples Funeral Home (14165 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32218) with her sons officiating. There will be a private burial on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Nemours Children's Health System by visiting their website - www.nemours.org. The Wheeler family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Leah, Mary Ann, and Katrina, who have helped keep her in her home, which would not have been possible without their help.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
AUG
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
AUG
10
Burial
Jacksonville National Cemetery
