ALICE JOYCE EDWARDS (1933 - 2020) Alice Joyce Warwick Edwards left this physical world to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020. Alice was born November 21, 1933, one of eight children, to Mozelle and Charles Warwick in Lumberton, North Carolina. Alice was predeceased by her husband, William W. Edwards who she was lovingly married to for 57 years. She is survived by her children Elaine, her husband Pat and their children Patty, Joanna, and Will; Sally Rhodes, her husband Jerry and their children Penney, Benjamin, Adam, and Kelly; William "Bill" Edwards III, his wife Barbara and their child William "IV"; Allison Mahaley, her husband Steve and their children Aaron and Jack; and Ashley Edwards, his wife Julia and their children Savannah, Emma, and Lilly. She also is survived by her eighteen great-grandchildren that she cherished dearly. Alice was a devoted Navy wife and mother who always knew how to make a house a home. After William retired from the Navy, they settled down in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1974. Over the years, they enjoyed entertaining, bringing their many siblings, nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren and friends together to celebrate special occasions and holidays. She was the matriarch that held her family together and showed us all that family is what matters most. She taught us that chicken should be fried on Sundays and served with homemade macaroni and cheese. She also taught us to love God and thy neighbor. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for almost fifty years. She enjoyed and appreciated her friendships in Christ. She wanted to share that she left knowing God had prepared a place for her and that she was at peace. She wanted to let everyone know that she loved them dearly. (John 14:2-3) This is only a small glimpse into the life that Alice lived and she will be missed by all. Her interment will be in Davidson, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace St., Wilmington, NC 28401. A celebration of life will be announced at a further date. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com