ALICE JOYCE EDWARDS
1933 - 2020
ALICE JOYCE EDWARDS (1933 - 2020) Alice Joyce Warwick Edwards left this physical world to be with the Lord on November 27, 2020. Alice was born November 21, 1933, one of eight children, to Mozelle and Charles Warwick in Lumberton, North Carolina. Alice was predeceased by her husband, William W. Edwards who she was lovingly married to for 57 years. She is survived by her children Elaine, her husband Pat and their children Patty, Joanna, and Will; Sally Rhodes, her husband Jerry and their children Penney, Benjamin, Adam, and Kelly; William "Bill" Edwards III, his wife Barbara and their child William "IV"; Allison Mahaley, her husband Steve and their children Aaron and Jack; and Ashley Edwards, his wife Julia and their children Savannah, Emma, and Lilly. She also is survived by her eighteen great-grandchildren that she cherished dearly. Alice was a devoted Navy wife and mother who always knew how to make a house a home. After William retired from the Navy, they settled down in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1974. Over the years, they enjoyed entertaining, bringing their many siblings, nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren and friends together to celebrate special occasions and holidays. She was the matriarch that held her family together and showed us all that family is what matters most. She taught us that chicken should be fried on Sundays and served with homemade macaroni and cheese. She also taught us to love God and thy neighbor. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for almost fifty years. She enjoyed and appreciated her friendships in Christ. She wanted to share that she left knowing God had prepared a place for her and that she was at peace. She wanted to let everyone know that she loved them dearly. (John 14:2-3) This is only a small glimpse into the life that Alice lived and she will be missed by all. Her interment will be in Davidson, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 401 Grace St., Wilmington, NC 28401. A celebration of life will be announced at a further date. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Sweet, witty, strong, and wise is how I will remember Alice.
Sharon Van Nordheim
Family
November 29, 2020
Bill and family, please accept our genuine condolences in this difficult time for you and your family. Loss of a Mother is a significant loss. We share your pain and are here for you in our thoughts and prayers.
Kevin & Cindy Measel
Friend
November 29, 2020
We send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family. While we did not know Alice, we feel the loss of her nonetheless. We hope the many tributes to her life surround the family and provide comfort at this difficult time. Much love, Shannon, Scott, and Grant Alpert
Shannon Alpert
November 29, 2020
Ms. Alice was a Beautiful person with so much Love for her family and friends. She will be missed, but is now in her Heavenly home reunited and rejoicing with her loved ones that had gone on before her. Sending our Love and, Praying for Comfort and Peace for all the family. Love to all, Cindy Ivey and Vicki Ivey
Cindy and Vicki Ivey
Family
November 29, 2020
Our condolences to all of the Edwards family. We enjoyed being a part of many family celebrations and gatherings with Mrs. Edwards as her Borden Avenue neighbors. She leaves behind a great legacy. God's peace be with you. Love, Karen and John Strawn
Karen STRAWN
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
God's Peace and Love to all of the family members. I know Ms. Edward's heart from a special friendship with her daughter Sally. I've come to know Sally as a faithful woman of God like her Mom. I often refer to myself as the family tag along. From spending time with my friend, her siblings, children, and grandchildren it is evident that Ms Edward's light will continue to shine through all of them.
Linda Hawthorne
Friend
November 28, 2020
She was a wonderful and beautiful woman ,she was so kind I will miss her.I loved my aunt Alice very much.
Charles Warwick
Family
