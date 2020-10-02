ALICE MANLEY CROOM Alice is predeceased in death by her husband, Allen Ray Croom, Sr., her parents, William and Margaret Manley. She is survived by her son, Allen Ray Croom II and wife Sarah; brother, Billy Manley (Kim) and sister, Sue Shelley (Jim); and grandchildren, Elizabeth (Caleb), Hannah, Joshua, and Caleb. Alice was born March 29, 1948 in Burgaw, NC. She graduated from Burgaw High School in 1966. On March 30, 1968 she married the love of her life. Alice obtained her cosmetology license and later had her own business for many years. She was a devoted and loving wife of 51 years. Faithfully serving the Lord, she had a part in starting Bible Baptist Church (1979), and Twin Rivers Baptist Church (1995), where her husband pastored for 18 years. Through her godly testimony and love for the Lord, she influenced many people in coming to know Christ. She was loved by many and never met a stranger. Alice was known for her infectious smile and her outgoing personality. She loved shopping, finding good deals, listening and singing gospel music, but most of all spending time with her family. Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made to the Croom family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com