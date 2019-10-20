|
|
ALICE TAEFFNER SCHAUF Alice Taeffner Schauf of Wilmington, NC, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of Roger Kenneth Schauf. Alice was born on September 9, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, first daughter of the late W. Edwin Taeffner and Alice Scott Taeffner She is survived by three sons and their families. William Scott Schauf and wife Judy of Louisville, KY, Thomas Whalen Schauf and wife Kim of Maineville, OH, and Robert Lee Schauf and wife Trish of Wilkinsburg, PA; seven grandchildren, William Scott Schauf Jr, Cory Edward Schauf, Sara Herring, Eric Taeffner Schauf, Kara Bester Schauf, EmmaLee Rachael Schauf and Abigail Bailey Schauf; her sister, Barbara Taeffner Kulp of Bucks County, PA; and her longtime companion, Jim Otley of the home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church by The Rev. Sarah K. Smith and The Reverend Richard G. Elliott. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Alice may be made to St Andrew's On-the-Sound Episcopal Church, 101 Airlie Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 or to The Cathedral of the Incarnation 50 Cathedral Ave, Garden City, NY 11530. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 20, 2019