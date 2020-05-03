|
|
ALLARD H. HARRELL Having been blessed with a long and full life, Allard H. Harrell completed his earthly journey on April 30, 2020 at the age of 94 and entered the eternal presence of his Heavenly Father. He was the youngest and last remaining of the eight children born to the late Annie Harts and Henry Sevoss Harrell. Also predeceasing him were a revered aunt, Lanie Harts, six older sisters, and a brother: Maybell Cottle, Ruth Wells, Carrie Fowler, Roxie Jenness, Annie Ree Millinor, Lanie Mills, and William Harrell. His beloved wife of 56 years, Rosa Mae Costin Harrell, passed away in 2005. A native Wilmingtonian, Mr. Harrell grew up on Live Oak Avenue (now Covil Avenue) in modest circumstances, made even more uncertain by the untimely death of his father in the midst of the Great Depression. However, his life was enriched by his family's strong belief in God, the firm guidance of his mother and maiden aunt, and the ever-present attention of his six sisters. He attended public school in New Hanover County, and through the years maintained a special affection for his time at Forest Hills. It was there that a caring teacher noticed him struggling academically and encouraged him to take trades classes where he developed skills that later became the foundation for his life's work. For this, he was always grateful. When World War II broke out, Mr. Harrell joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country. He was stationed in Florida as part of the maritime force patrolling the coast where German U-boats menaced ships and where Navy crews performed search and rescue/recovery missions for "flyboys" who sometimes experienced mishaps during their training from area Naval Air Stations. In 2010, he was deeply moved to participate in one of the many Honor Flights sponsored for WWII veterans. At a recent Christmas, his grandchildren surprised him with the gift of a personalized paver placed among those of other veterans at the WWII Museum in New Orleans. Immediately after the war, Mr. Harrell found unexpected employment close to home. As Camp Davis at Holly Ridge was being dismantled, contract drivers were needed to transport salvaged materials a few miles away to lay groundwork for a new government project. He later found out that this "hush-hush" project was Operation Bumblebee, the Navy's secret guided-missile testing program that was being established on a barren strip of land known today as Topsail Island. It gave him tremendous satisfaction to know that he had played a part, however small, in post-war naval operations as a civilian. Mr. Harrell began his career of over 50 years as a bricklayer, traveling out of town with two of his nephews to look for work, but soon became a general contractor specializing in residential construction. In the mid-1960s, he and his nephew, R.C. Fowler, were instrumental in establishing the Wilmington Homebuilders Association, which still exists today. As his career progressed, he spent increasingly more time in land development and other real estate investments. Until his dying days, he was always on the lookout for a "diamond in the rough" piece of property that he could improve and make attractive to the right buyer. Mr. Harrell's roots ran deep in the local faith community. In the mid-1930s, his mother and aunt started a Sunday School in their home which later became East Wilmington Baptist Church on Mercer Avenue. This is where many family members worshipped for years. Later, he helped found Castle Hayne Baptist church, then became a member of Murrayville Baptist Church (now Northside), and most recently worshipped at Ogden Baptist Church, where at the time of his passing, he was the oldest member of that congregation. He dedicated himself to the growth and well-being of each church where he was a member and was faithful with his attendance, his service, and his witness. Having grown up in the church, Mr. Harrell was well aware of the importance of mission work, both foreign and at home. Beginning in the 1970s, he had the opportunity to participate in volunteer mission trips to Brazil, Guatemala, Barbados, and Martinique, where he supervised the rehabilitation or building of churches, seminaries, and missionary homes in poor, rural areas. Learning of the difficulties that foreign missionaries faced in finding appropriate housing when coming back to the states on furlough, he led the effort to build a nice home where the families could live expense-free between assignments. In the early 1980s, Mr. Harrell was approached by an elder of St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church to advise them on making repairs to their aging building. Upon inspection, he was so dismayed by the condition of the structure that he persuaded members of the Wilmington Baptist Association that a new church was needed. This 2-year construction effort gave generous volunteers of different faiths, races, and talents a unique opportunity to come together for the glory of God, resulting in a beautiful and structurally sound place of worship for the decades-old African American congregation to continue their ministry in the area. One of Mr. Harrell's last construction projects was the Wilmington Baptist Association building, dedicated in 1996. Across from the UNC-W campus, completion of this project made it possible for the first time for the Baptist Student Center, counseling center, campus ministry center, and administrative offices to be housed in one location. In addition, as a shared space, the building has been available for various ministries, such as Christian leadership conferences, international student meetings, even as a hurricane relief site. Over the years, Mr. Harrell was honored by many of the faith-based communities he supported. In 1984, he received the NC Governor's Volunteer Award and was recognized by the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners as an Individual Community and Volunteer Leader. Also, in the 1980s, the Foreign Mission Board and Southern Baptist Convention recognized his voluntary efforts to its World Missions Construction Ministry. And, in 1992, the Wilmington Baptist Men named him Layman of the Year for his leadership in volunteer missions. At a time in his life when he thought his best years were behind him and his future happiness was uncertain, Mr. Harrell found love again, not surprisingly, in church. He and the former JoAnn Mercer Horne were wed and shared the past 12 years together. He thanked the Lord every day for bringing this sweet lady into his life. He was also much loved by the members of both his first and second wives' families. Mr. Harrell leaves a large family to mourn his passing and treasure the memories of their life together, including two daughters and a son: Brenda Carr and her husband, Davis; Glenda Harrell; and David Harrell and his wife, Debora. He leaves four grandchildren: Anne, Mac, Sarah and Matthew; and four great-grandchildren: Noelle, Moriah, Maddox and Ainsley; his wife, JoAnn, and her children: Stanley, Karen, Angie and Amy. Very importantly, and dear to his heart, he is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews whose relationships he cherished like those of his own children. Many descendants, and even friends and acquaintances, affectionately called him "Uncle Allard." We will remember our father for his devotion to God, his family, and his community. First and foremost, he was a good and decent man. He was well respected for his fair and honest business dealings and felt privileged to have lived in a time and place where a man's word was his bond. Like so many others of his generation, his character was forged by the hardships of the Great Depression, and throughout his life he felt an obligation to help level the playing field for people who had been marginalized by life's circumstances or were otherwise disadvantaged. Because he acted on his principles and his values, he will be survived by friendships and by causes that he put his time, resources, and energy into making his little corner of the world a better place. His great gift to us, his children, was to teach us the power of persistence and resilience in the face of life's inevitable adversities and to trust God. We will miss him beyond measure, but know that we will see him again when we are all re-united in Heaven. The family gratefully acknowledges the healthcare professionals and personal caregivers who became part of our father's world during the past few months of his life as he underwent innovative medical procedures and fought hard to regain his former vigor. Having enjoyed a lifetime of good health, he was fierce to the end. We are deeply disappointed that social restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic prevent us from giving our father a proper funeral at this time. Consequently, a private burial will be held for immediate family members only, with a memorial service at a later date. Written condolences may be sent to the family in care of Ogden Baptist Church, 7121 Market Street, Wilmington NC 28411. "Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue and if there be any praise, think on these things." Philippians 4:8 (KJV)
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 3, 2020