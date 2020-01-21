Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Twin Rivers Baptist Church
804 US Hwy 70 east
New Bern, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Twin Rivers Baptist Church
804 US Hwy 70 east
New Bern, NC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Riverview Memorial Park
Burgaw, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Croom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Ray Croom Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Ray Croom Sr. Obituary
ALLEN RAY CROOM SR Allen Ray Croom Sr. 75, of New Bern went to be with the Lord January 17, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Marie Croom; brothers, Henry Aaron Croom and Gregg K. Croom. Mr. Croom started Bible Baptist Church in 1979. He went to Seminary at Hyles-Anderson College; afterwards becoming assistant Pastor at Bible Baptist Church. In 1991 he became Pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Trenton and in 1995 started Twin Rivers Baptist Church and served as pastor for 18 years. Allen was an US Air force veteran during the Vietnam era. He was a licensed electrician by trade and worked for Civil Service for 19 years. He was a loving husband of 51 years, father and granddaddy. A faithful servant of the Lord and an avid soul winner. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family A Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Twin Rivers Baptist Church, 804 US Hwy 70 east, New Bern, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00am at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at Riverview Memorial Park in Burgaw. Officiating will be Dr. Jeff Owens. He is survived by his wife, Alice Manley Croom; son, Allen Ray Croom II and wife Sarah; brother, J.B. Croom and wife Edith of Burgaw; sister, Kathy McKoy & husband Frankie of Burgaw; grandchildren, Elizabeth and husband Caleb, Hannah, Joshua and Caleb. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Croom family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cotten Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -