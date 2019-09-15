|
ALLEN SEAY JOHNSON, JR. Allen Seay Johnson, Jr., of Wilmington, NC, died peacefully at New Hanover Regional Medical Hospital, on August 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Greensboro, NC to Allen Seay Johnson (deceased) and Mildred Louise Hood Johnson (deceased) on November 21, 1942. Allen served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He attended North Carolina State University and University of South Carolina. He continued his education at George Washington University Law School. He worked for the Department of the Navy as Director of Civilian Personnel for the Civilian Personnel Office Bangor, in Bremerton Washington for several years. Desiring to move back to the East Coast to be closer to family, he became the Navy Director of the Civilian Personnel Office Norfolk, Virginia and Director of the Navy Office of Civilian Personnel Management East Coast Region, as well as, Human Resources advisor to the U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet. Before retiring from his Navy civilian career, he served as Head of Staffing for the Navy Office of Civilian Personnel Management, Office of the Secretary of the Navy. Allen was a nature lover and environmentalist. He enjoyed hiking and camping in the Seattle and Oregon mountains. He also enjoyed sailing his hobby craft sail boat in the Chesapeake Bay. The beach and boating in North Carolina were his passion. He enjoyed his Dolphin Bay neighbors and friends. He is survived by his wife Stella V. Johnson of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Elizabeth Roueche and Jason Roueche and granddaughters, Emilee Seay Roueche and Rylee Lynne Roueche of Hampton, Virginia; daughter, Courtney Johnson and grandson, James Ike West of Rowley, Massachusets; daughter, Stella Louise Marie Johnson of Wilmington, NC; stepsons, Dr. Richard P. Hutchins and Dr. Amelia Worsley of Miami, Florida, Robert C. Hutchins and Michelle Rauen of Hoboken, New Jersey. He was preceded by his brother, William Johnson(deceased) and Cathy Johnson (deceased) of Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by niece, Addie Ungaretti and Ryan Ungaretti of Falls Church, Virginia; cousins, John Marshall Johnson and Deborah Johnson Elm City, NC; Janet Johnson of Lillington, NC; Dr. Katherine Johnson Coats of Raleigh, NC, Mildred Johnson of Asheboro, NC and Dianne and Stuart Siebens of the Cayman Islands. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Andrews Market Street Chapel, located at 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 15, 2019