ALLENE WILLIAMS BROWN Allene Williams Brown, 91, of Wilmington, NC passed away October 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 30, 1929 in Fountaintown, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Jerry and Mary Williams. Mrs. Brown loved her Winter Park Presbyterian Church family where she and her late husband raised their sons in the life and ministry of the church. She faithfully attended as long as her health allowed and was grateful for her decades-long connection with her Women's Circle. Allene was employed as a nurse where she enjoyed working first for Dr. Sigmund Bear and then for thirty years with Dr. James Tidler. Never one to meet a stranger, she loved the relationships with all the patients throughout her career. The best descriptor for Allene is happy. She lived with happiness and shared it with all around her. Her lighthearted nature, sense of humor, laughter and joyful spirit were her hallmark. Mrs. Brown's passion was gardening. She raised a bumper crop every year and joyfully shared her vegetables with friends and neighbors each summer. She'd utilize the fruits of her labor to spoil her family by preparing more delicious food than the table could hold. She also took great pride in the beauty of her homes landscape with hundreds of azaleas along with camellias, dogwoods, cherry trees and countless annuals she personally nurtured into a springtime splendor for over 50 years. If her hands were in the soil she was happy. Allene loved traveling the country near and far with her husband and their motorhome friends. Whether weekend family camping getaways to Myrtle Beach or multi-month adventures out West, she was always set on go. Most of all she loved and adored her family. Mrs. Brown is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, I. B. Brown, as well as her son, Richard B. Brown, and brother, Guy Williams. Surviving are her devoted son, Robert Lee "Bobby" Brown who checked in on her daily. Also surviving is her grandson, Scott Ryan Brown and wife, Allison, three great-grandchildren, Anna, McKenzie, and Scotty Brown, all who adored their "Nana". Mrs. Brown is also survived by her loving sister, Ava Lou Gould. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Reverend Emile Harley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Memorial Fund at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave. Wilmington, NC 28403. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who enabled her to remain in the home she loved these last eight years. Special thanks goes to Angela Landen for her tremendous care and sacrificial devotion. The family also extends gratitude to Reverend Emile Harley for his faithful love through the countless home visits over the last decade. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com