ALLIE MARIE MERRITT Marie went to be with her heavenly father on Monday, May 4, 2020. Marie was born on October 12, 1931 in Newton Grove, NC, the daughter of the late Clarence and Sula Jordan. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alvin K. Merritt, two sisters, Margie Jackson and Maude Sutton. She is survived by her son, Michael A. Merritt (Patsy), daughter, Beverly M. Gore (David); she was affectionately known as "BaBa" to her grandchildren, Adam Merritt (Rachel), Natalie M. Gainey (Brent), Jordan G. Watts (Jason), Garrett D. Gore (Alexis), and her four great grandchildren, Hayden and Caroline Dooley, Cameron Watts, and Merritt Ann Gainey. She is also survived by her special friend, Leon Curth Williams. She and her husband moved to Wilmington in 1953. She welcomed many loyal customers to Merritt's House of Bar-b-que with a warm smile and good food for 28 years. Marie loved the Lord, her family, her friends, and church family. Marie was a faithful member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her family will remember her example and how she always reminded them in all situations, that "we are to love one another, because God is love"! A private funeral service for the family was held on Thursday with interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Wrightsboro Baptist Church or The Lower Cape Fear Life Care (Hospice).
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2020