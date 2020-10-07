1/
Alma Andrews Farmer
ALMA ANDREWS FARMER Wilmington - Mrs. Alma Andrews Farmer "Andy" passed away on the morning of the October 4, 2020 at Davis Health Care in Wilmington, NC. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew Art Farmer and wife Dorothy Culp Farmer (Greenville, SC) and Dr. Clarence Craig Farmer (Wilmington, NC). She is also survived by Monteil Mattocks and her son Fletcher. Andy is survived by her late brother L. C. Andrews' family and her two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Janice Farmer and Mrs. Barbara Brock and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Mr. Clarence Lee Farmer. Andy was born in High Point, NC on September 6, 1925 to Lemuel Chesley and Alma Louise Andrews. During her early twenties, and prior to marriage, she worked for Pilot Life Insurance Company in Greensboro, NC. After marrying, she was a stay-at-home mom, raising two sons. Andy and Clarence moved to Wilmington, NC with their family in 1976. Andy worked at Windemere Presbyterian Pre-School as an assistant teacher for six years until her retirement in the mid-nineties. Andy lived her life with a resolute faith in God, selfless devotion to family a good sense of humor. She has now gone to be with God as a very loving and caring person who loved animals, crafts, music, and who enjoyed collecting dolls. She had many friends in her life and was loved by all and touched many lives with her grace and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA or Humane Society. Our family would like to thank the Davis Community and their staff for the excellent care they gave Andy for many years. She will be missed. Craig and Art Farmer A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 8th at Floral Garden Cemetery in High Point, NC; Pastor Jack Rose officiating. Online condolences for the Farmer family can be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
