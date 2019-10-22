|
|
Alma Fields Owens, age 91, of Wilmington, died October 19 at Bradley Creek Health Center. Born September 15, 1928, in Greene County, NC, she was the daughter of Blaney Washington Fields and Bessie Mae Dail Fields. She spent her childhood years in Greene County and in Wilson, NC, where she attended school and met and married John F. Owens, Jr., her childhood sweetheart and husband of 58 years. In 1948 she was crowned Miss Wilson and competed in the Miss North Carolina pageant. With her husband, she founded Owens Electric Supply Company in Wilmington in 1969 and remained actively involved in the business until it closed in 2007. Throughout her adult life, she lovingly raised four children and a succession of beloved canine children, of which two, Finnegan and Minnie Pearl, survive her. She was to the last a true matriarch, in the best sense of the term, watching over her brood in their youthful comings and goings, and even as they matured, married, and settled in other states. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Owens (and husband Bradley Wootten) of Wilmington; by two sons, John F. Owens, III (and wife Melanie) of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Paul G. Owens (and wife Jackie) of Cypress, Texas; by three sisters, Mary Barnes of Wilson, NC; Joyce Warren (and husband Tom) of Battleboro, NC; Pat Heath (and husband Ralph), of Concord, NC; and by one brother, James C. Fields (and wife Janice) of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, John Thomas Owens of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Haley and Anna Owens of Cypress, Texas. Other than her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her late husband, John F. Owens, Jr., and by her son, Gregory Fields Owens. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, on Thursday, October 24, at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington. The family will receive friends at the funeral home chapel at this time. The graveside service and burial will take place at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, on Friday, October 25, at 2:00 PM. Flowers are welcome; memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite animal charity. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2019