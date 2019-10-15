Home

Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
ALMA PEACOCK Alma Marie Sabiston Peacock, 90 of Wilmington, passed away Monday morning. Services will be private per family request. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Louis Peacock; brother Dr. David C. Sabiston, Jr.; and her parents Dave Sr. and Marie Sabiston. She is survived by her daughters Anna Peacock Bettendorf (husband Jim) of Wilmington, and Mary Peacock Harward (husband Tim) of California; grandchildren Justin, Marianna, Stephen, Thomas, and Christina; and great grandchildren Aurora, Ausley, Cillian, Rand, Annalise, and William. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 15, 2019
