ALTON LEE HARRELL Alton Lee Harrell, also known as "Joe" by those who knew and loved him, passed away peacefully on November 10th, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family at his home in Wilmington, NC. Joe is survived by his sons, Jeffery Harrell and Mark Harrell, his grandchildren Jadzia Harrell and Xander Harrell, his mother Edna Harrell, his brothers Bruce Harrell, Danny Harrell and David Harrell, and sister Annette Harrell. He was predeceased by his brothers Johnny Harrell and Sidney Harrell and a sister, Marie Hall. Joe was a dedicated man who loved and lived every day with compassion. He showed us honesty and integrity and the willingness to care for others. His greatest joy was caring for his two boys and his grandkids. Joe was someone to look up to, follow, admire, be proud of, and brag about. He was also a man to cry with, learn from, and respect. Joe was a hardworking man who was devoted to his chosen trade of electric motor repair. He worked at several companies before finding a company that meant the world to him, Hanover Electric Motor. In his time there, he took many new hires under his wing and mentored them. Joe took immense pride in his work and eventually retired from Hanover Electric Motor. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his Duke Blue Devils basketball team and the Miami Dolphins professional football team. He will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. He will be loved and missed.



