ALVIN HOMER JOHNSON Alvin Homer Johnson ("Pappy"), 96, of Wilmington, NC died Friday, February 17th at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Wilmington, NC, May 7th, 1923, son of the late Pearlaman Robert Johnson and Gertrude Viola Potter Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a WWII combat veteran who served with the 26th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge as well as two Bronze Stars. He was a longtime employee (33 years) of Babcock & Wilcox prior to their closing in Wilmington. Following that, he worked at Porter Nails until retiring at the golden age of 82. He was a longtime member of Winter Park Baptist Church and a Scout Master of Troop 205 at the church. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, camping, and dancing with the "76ers" Square Dance Club. Most of all, he is remembered as a loving husband to his late wife, Beatrice Gertrude Fowler Johnson, a loving father to his sons, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his four sons, Robert Lewis Johnson, Stephen Homer Johnson, Jeffery Carlton Johnson, and Mark Scott Johnson; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 9, 2020