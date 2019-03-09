|
AMELIA JUANITA SMITH Amelia Juanita Smith, 81, of Supply died Thursday March 7, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Smith was born in Brunswick County on September 14, 1937 and was the daughter of the late John Paul Hewett and Lillie Chadwick Hewett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Delmore Smith and a grandson, Brandon Smith. She was a faithful member of Shell Point Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and teaching at Vacation Bible School. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a mother figure to many children in her lifetime and a very talented seamstress. She is survived by a son, Johnnie Delmore Smith Jr. of Supply; five daughters, Teresa Ann Clemmons (Earl) of Supply, Debbie Long (Ricky) of Supply, Lillie West of Ocean Isle Beach, Lois Faye Carter of Supply, Becky Little (David) of Shallotte; a sister in-law, Janice Hewett of Supply; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held Sunday March 10, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Shell Point Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Milliken and Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Grandsons of Mrs. Juanita will service as pallbearers. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall of Shell Point Baptist Church. The family would like to give a special thanks and heart felt gratitude to a grandson Jonathan Smith for the excellent care he gave Mrs. Juanita during her illness. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 9, 2019