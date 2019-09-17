|
AMY POWELL BURT August 4, 1955 - September 9, 2019 On September 9th, Amy Powell Burt, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away five months after being diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, an incurable blood cancer. Her ashes will be interred in the All Saints Memorial Garden of Lebanon Chapel in a private ceremony with family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 2:00pm at St. James Episcopal Church, 25 S. Third Street in Wilmington, NC. Born in Portland, OR, raised in northern New Jersey, having called Vermont, Ohio, Austria, and southern California home, Amy lived the last third of her life in Wilmington, NC. In 1977, she graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in psychology, and she completed her Master of Science in Personnel Services and Counseling at Miami University, Ohio in 1979. In 1981, she drove across the country in a bright orange VW Beetle and settled in Los Angeles. She worked for eight years at UCLA as an Honors Counselor and completed two years of work toward a Ph.D. in Higher Education. During this time, she met and married her husband, who was a graduate student in Germanic Languages at UCLA. Their three sons were born in Los Angeles. In 1996, the young family moved to Wilmington, where her husband had accepted a position at UNCW. Having enjoyed administrative positions in student life and academic support services at Miami University, The Ohio State University, UCLA and UNCW, Amy also served public constituencies. She particularly enjoyed the four years she spent providing preschool teachers and home child providers with library books and instilling in young children a love of stories, song and books under the auspices of New Hanover County Library's Growing Readers program. An avid and eclectic reader herself, she relished travel literature, biography and historical fiction. In her own words, her favorite writings were those in which she could "immerse herself in new places through reading, traveling through time and venturing into unknown landscapes." Amy is survived by her husband, Raymond Burt; her sons, Tyler, Michael, and Daniel Burt; her brother Stephen Powell and his wife Terry of Montvale, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Powell and Virginia Powell, née Beinhorn. Amy will be remembered for her intelligence, her calming and intuitive nature, a deep spirituality, and her empathy. In lieu of flowers, Amy has requested donations to either The Nature Conservancy www.nature.org or to St. James Episcopal Church www.stjamesp.org.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 17, 2019