ANDREW ARTHUR GEORGE CANOUTAS Andrew "Andy" Arthur George Canoutas, Esq., 85, of Wilmington, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at home. Andy was born January 29, 1935 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late George Arthur and Theodora S. Canoutas. Andy graduated from New Hanover H.S., University of NC Chapel Hill, Wake Forest University (Juris Doctor-of-Law) 1963. He was the Town Attorney for Kure Beach for 57 years, the First lifeguard at Kure Beach, a Police Officer for Kure Beach, Volunteer Fireman K.B., and Past Town Attorney for Carolina Beach, Leland, and Sandy Creek. His affiliations and memberships include: International Boxing Referee with the U.S. Marine Corps Boxing Team, NC Bar Association, Military Courts of Appeal, Lt. Col. NC Civil Air Patrol, Chamber of Commerce, instrumental for getting the Ferry at Ft. Fisher, Sea Scout, Boy Scout, Elks Lodge, Shriners Temple, York Rite Temple, Scottish Rite Temple, and a 32 Degree Mason. He is survived by his wife, B.J. Canoutas; children, Teddie McLaughlin, George Canoutas, John Canoutas, Demi Canoutas, Renee Allman (Junior), Mandy Bollinger (Jamie), and Sam Green (Therese); grandchildren, Alex Canoutas, Andrew McLaughlin (Kaitlin), Meredith McLaughlin (Ryan), Ethan Canoutas, Austin Clark, Jordan Newton (Davey), Joey Morrison, Kelly Bollinger (Robyn), Ryan Bollinger, and Karson Bollinger; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Evie, and Waylan, Kace. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small private family service and burial will be held at this time. In the future, once the COVID situation improves, another Celebration of Life for Andy will be scheduled for everyone. A special thank you to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for all their caring workers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or to the American Heart Association
