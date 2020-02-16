|
ANDREW"CRAIG" BRAAK Andrew "Craig" Braak born May 30, 1949 transitioned from his Earthly life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughters, Kimberly Brown (Antwane), Karen Parker (Sherrall, deceased). The visitation is Sat. 2/22 from 10-11am followed by the service from 11-12pm at McClure Memorial Presbyterian Church, Castle Hayne. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his honor to "Open Hands Ministry" in Castle Hayne, NC or "Good Shepherd Homeless Shelter" Wilmington, NC. Dunn FH, Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020