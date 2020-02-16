Home

Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Andrew Braak
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McClure Presbyterian Church,
5908 Castle Hayne Road
Castle Hayne,, NC
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McClure Presbyterian Church
5908 Castle Hayne Road
Castle Hayne,, NC
View Map
Andrew Braak

Andrew Braak Obituary
ANDREW"CRAIG" BRAAK Andrew "Craig" Braak born May 30, 1949 transitioned from his Earthly life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura, his daughters, Kimberly Brown (Antwane), Karen Parker (Sherrall, deceased). The visitation is Sat. 2/22 from 10-11am followed by the service from 11-12pm at McClure Memorial Presbyterian Church, Castle Hayne. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his honor to "Open Hands Ministry" in Castle Hayne, NC or "Good Shepherd Homeless Shelter" Wilmington, NC. Dunn FH, Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2020
