ANDREW FRASER FRANKLIN After 14 years of courageous, determined and hard-fought battles with brain tumors, Lee begrudgingly succumbed and transitioned to a new realm on Tuesday evening, October 29, 2019. She was born on Christmas Day, 1967 in New York City. She is the daughter of Rogene and Fraser Perry of Wrightsville Beach, NC. Lee is the granddaughter of Marie and Albert Perry of Wilmington. Erna and William Saak of Sheboygan, WI., who preceded her in death. Lee attended Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington. Then went to St. Catherine's in Richmond VA. From which she graduated in 1985. She attended UNCC School of Architecture before transferring to the University of Kentucky so she could be with her horses. She graduated from UK in 1988 with a MFA degree. Lee then attended NC State, obtaining a degree in Landscape Architecture. She was talented equestrian from age 5 when she won her first blue ribbon and went onto win top awards: horses were her life. At age 12 she was one of the youngest to qualify for and ride at the prestigious National Horse Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lee also acquired many artistic and scholastic awards as she went through life. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, NC Society of Colonial Dames, Carolina Yacht Club and Landscape Architect Association. She was presented by the L'Ariosa German Club of Wilmington and the 1986 Terpsichorean Club of Raleigh. She is survived by her parents, her beloved daughter Ella, her Yankee Cousin Jeff and her best friend forever since childhood Susan Hudgens-Moore, whom we all love, admire and thank. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to NSCDA-NC, 224 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401 or Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, 047 Baker House, Trent Dr, BOX 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 1, 2019