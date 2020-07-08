1/1
Angel G. "Mama B" Bordeaux
ANGEL G "MAMA B" BORDEAUX 9/8/1928- 7/6/2020 Passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Utica, NY but made her home in Wilmington, NC with her family. She is preceded in death my her husband Harlee E Bordeaux Sr., of over 65 years. They have 3 children Harlee E Bordeaux Jr (Debra); Paul R Bordeaux (deceased 2014); and Angel M Bordeaux (her best friend and primary care giver). She has 6 grandchildren: Kristy B Marshburn "Kristabelle" (GenePaul); Patrick Bordeaux; Jennifer Helms (Ted); Angela Welch; Mark McKeithan (Penny); Crystal Helms (LB); Kip Young. Many Great grandchildren but to name a few dear to her heart: Brittany, Sarah, Jordan, Jody, Emma, Paislee, Zac, Savanna, Claire, Julian and Casey. She also had a couple "adopted children" Rebecca Hewett and Jennifer Tarplee. Funeral arrangements can be seen on line along with a video of some memories at Coble Funeral Home (Shipyard Blvd)

Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
