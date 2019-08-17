|
ANGEL LURATI Angel Lurati, 69 of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Angel was born in Temple, TX on July 31, 1950 to the late Joseph and Francis Monroe Lurati. Angel was a proud veteran of the US Marine's and served in The Vietnam War. Preceding Angel in death were his parents as well as his sister, Francis. Angel is survived by his 2 sons, Marcus Lurati of Troy, TX and Andrew Lurati of Temple, TX; 1 daughter, Stacy Lurati of Gatesville, TX; 2 brothers, Jimmy Lurati of TX and Zeke Enriguez of TX; 5 sisters, Alice Cumbee of NC, Gloria Lurati of TX, Mary Aguillon of TX, Louisa Smith of TX and Virginia Gray of TX; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. "A man of few words and few smiles, but that's all we needed". Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Chapel of Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC. Immediately followed by a committal service at 2:00 pm, Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Landing Rd, Jacksonville, NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 17, 2019