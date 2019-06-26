|
ANITA LEPLIN Anita Leplin passed away on June 23. She was 96. Anita was born in Philadelphia, to Russian Jewish immigrants Samuel and Dora Shiner, in 1922. When she was fourteen, her family moved to San Francisco, where her father bought an apartment building and taught himself electricity, carpentry, plumbing, and gardening to maintain it. Professionally, Sam was a tailor. Anita received her B.A. from San Francisco State University. There she met Emanuel Leplin, a young violinist and composer. They married, and moved to the then bucolic town of San Mateo. Anita taught elementary school and junior high school in Belmont, California. She was so recognized for her way with children that other teachers would send recalcitrant students to her classroom to be reigned in. She received numerous awards for innovations in teaching. Few now living know of Anita's role as the wife and companion of Emanuel Leplin, as he died at 55 in 1972. Emanuel was a violinist in the San Francisco Symphony, and a rising star conductor who conducted SFS in two of his own compositions, one, called Comedy, eleven times during the Symphony's transcontinental tour in 1947. At the age of 36 Emanuel was paralyzed from the shoulders down by polio-except for the movement of three fingers on his right hand. Able to use a pencil, he became a full-time composer. His first two symphonies and five other compositions were performed by SFS. He was also an oil painter, and he progressed after polio to painting with a brush held in his teeth. Anita would mix the paints and put them on the brush at his direction. For his first symphony, titled "Of the Twentieth Century," Emanuel painted four canvases, one to complement each movement. They were displayed in the lobby of the War Memorial Opera House during the performances. In 1958, he had a one-man show at the Legion of Honor Museum. Throughout her husband's paralysis, Anita remained his faithful companion. She taught school, raised two sons, did the shopping and cooking, and attended to his needs, rising many times a night to take care of him. When he died, many people wrote to her about the nobility of her sacrifice. "What they don't understand," she said, "was what he did for me." The fact that no orchestra has performed a Leplin work since a memorial performance after his death must have been frustrating for Anita, but she never complained. Instead, she embraced life's possibilities. Within two years of Emanuel's death, she moved in with Bill Reynolds of Redwood City. Bill was a landscape gardener who had driven a taxi in San Francisco for 19 years. Together they traveled to Europe, China, and South America. They became avid golfers, and Anita became a big fan of Tiger Woods, as well as the 49ers. Bill died in 2007. Her many friends knew Anita as a lover of books and ideas. For two years in the 1990s, Anita was president of Redwood City International, an organization with a sister city in China. In her latter years, she joined numerous clubs and associations. She was active in the American Association of University Women. She read hundreds of books, and was involved in Democratic party politics. She loved animals, especially her brilliant dog Mocha. Anita is survived by her two sons, Jarrett and Sheldon. Jarrett is Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. He is the author of many books and articles in philosophy. Sheldon, aka Rocky, is a songwriter, and the author of Humphrey's Long Journey Away From the Sea, "a whale of a rhymed-verse novel," among many other books. In 2009 Anita moved to North Carolina to be with her son Jarrett. She lived her remaining years at Plantation Village in Wilmington, where she wrote poetry, initiated a writers' group, and led a discussion group based on the Great Decisions series. She formed many enduring friendships in the Wilmington area. Donations in celebration of Anita Leplin's life may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019