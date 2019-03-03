|
ANITA MCGOWAN Anita McGowan, 68, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in York, PA, Anita was the daughter of the late James R. and Catharine B. Steckler McGowan of York. She was a graduate of York Catholic High School, DePaul University, Villanova University and Creighton University. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wilmington NC. Interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, York PA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 3, 2019