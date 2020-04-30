|
ANITA RAE WATTS Anita Rae Watts, age 89, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1930 in Orrum, NC to the late Mack French Floyd and Ludie J. (McQueen) Floyd. Anita was an athlete in high school and went on to college to become a nurse. She was a nurse at the Babies Hospital in Wrightsville Beach before opening Flip's BBQ with her late husband, Leonard "Flip" Watts, a Deacon at Seagate Baptist Church in Wilmington. She always had a love for gardening and later opened Flip's Nursery garden. In addition to her parents and husband, Anita was also preceded in death by eleven siblings. She is survived by her son, Anthony Lynn Watts; her sister, Betty Jo Hulin; nephews, Jody Hulin and Barry Hulin; nieces, Ludie Hulin and Rita Hulin; family friend, Matt Woodcock; and many other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 2:00pm on Friday, May 1, 2020. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 30, 2020