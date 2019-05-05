ANN (NANCY) BARRY HARKEY Ann (Nancy) Barry Harkey, 79 of St. James, NC, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at Novant Heath Center surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born February 10, 1940 in Springfield, MA to the late John C. Barry and Viola R. Barry. Nancy grew up in East Haven, CT and graduated from East Haven High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the School of Nursing at The University of Connecticut. She raised her four boys in Guilford, CT, where she worked as a nurse at Connecticut Hospice. Nancy retired to St. James in 2005 where she was a very active volunteer, and was once named volunteer of the year for her work in the elementary school. Nancy also volunteered at the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport. She was an avid reader, loved traveling, playing Rummikub, and Scrabble. Left to cherish her memory are her four sons, Erik W. Harkey and wife Jennifer of Summerfield, NC, James E. Harkey and wife Heather, of Oak Island, NC, Jeffrey P. Harkey and wife Kathleen of Natick, MA, and Michael J. Harkey and wife Alice of Redwood City, CA; siblings, M. Patrice Schmitt, Susan M. Doyle, John C. Barry, Jr. (Dale), Michael J. Barry (Rochelle), Jane E. Barry, and Dennis M. Barry (Lori); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Michael E. Harkey. Nancy is also survived by her five grandchildren Jessica, Mikayla, Megan, Matthew, and Adela. Nana's grandchildren were the joy of her life and she cherished every moment with them. The family will have visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday. in the St. James Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Ln., Bolivia, NC 28422. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2019