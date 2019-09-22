Home

Strunk Funeral Home - Vero Beach - Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
772-562-2325
Ann Petty
Ann D. Petty Obituary
ANN D. PETTY PETTY, Ann D.,95 passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to T.J. Dukeminier, Jr, and Mary Hale Dukeminier October 1, 1923 and preceded in death by her husband Bill Petty and her sister Lou Blood. Surviving her are her children Mary Lou Sybert (Dan)of Midlothian, Va., Margaret Burri of Vero Beach, Fla., and Mark Petty of Seattle, Washington. She took great joy in her 4 grandchildren Hansruedi Burri, Jennifer Burri Thurston (Mitch), Austin Sybert, and Emily Sybert and great grandchild Sophia. She was a long standing member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and active in the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. She had a zest for life and brought a spark of color into every room she entered. Ann had a flair for all the arts from basketweaving, knitting, quilting, baking, to square dancing across the US and traveling the world... She had a very full life and experienced all that she could! Ann exemplified the Christian walk through her prayer life and her steadfast devotion to Christ...A memorial service will be held at Wesley Memorial U.M. Church on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park following. www.strunkfuneralhome.com for condolences
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 22, 2019
